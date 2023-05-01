BUZZ-COMMENT-South Africa's rand caught between internal and external factors

News & Insights

May 01, 2023

May 1 (Reuters) - Thin holiday markets are being kind to the rand and the technical picture defies domestic growth concerns. However, there is a sense that the rand is relying too much on external factors and the underlying backdrop suggests it will struggle to avoid further weakness.

South African markets return on Tuesday following a long holiday weekend and because the underlying external narrative is little changed, USD/ZAR continues to trade lower.

March data released on Friday showed a deterioration in the South African trade surplus and a larger than expected budget deficit. Despite taking USD/ZAR higher into the Friday close the data left the underlying bear bias intact.

The weekly USD/ZAR chart shows a series of falling tops and a trend resistance line off those tops coming in at 18.3815. A close above this line could trigger a squeeze and alter the short-term direction for the rand.

While the trend holds USD/ZAR will target the late March lows of 17.70 and a 17.4655 61.8% Fibonacci taken off the 16.69-18.72 Jan-Mar 2023 gain.

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

