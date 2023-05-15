News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-South African rand's recovery could see the month out

May 15, 2023 — 06:10 am EDT

May 15 (Reuters) - If a chart pattern plays out the significantly weakened South African rand could stage a recovery that extends through the second half of the month.

The rand's domestic backdrop remains negative and new record highs for USD/ZAR remain a real risk. However, the combination of an overbought USD/ZAR, a sharp reversal from Friday's 19.5100 four-day bull run high and below market May 30 Ichimoku cloud twist could help the rand extend its recovery.

Ichimoku cloud twists can appear to attract price action and the 18.1788-18.1850 May 30 twist could add weight to any deeper USD/ZAR correction. A minimum correction of the 17.70-19.51 March 31-May 12 climb was met at 19.0828 earlier today. The next Fibonacci retracement level of the March-May move is at 18.8186.

A significant jump in USD/ZAR last week, following a weapons dispute between Washington and Pretoria, pushed an already fragile rand into uncharted territory. An equally sharp pullback is underway as that South Africa is unlikely to face U.S. repercussions.

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

