BUZZ-COMMENT-South African rand under the rating spot light

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS

November 17, 2023 — 04:24 am EST

Nov 17 (Reuters) - The rand is set for a weak close on the day and the charts are suggesting USD/ZAR might be changing direction. This negative ZAR bias could intensify if S&P changes South Africa's outlook later in the day.

South Africa's current S&P outlook is stable with a B- credit rating. Following the release earlier this month of the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement from South Africa's finance minister, there is a risk the outlook could be changed to negative.

Sluggish economic growth, Eskom's power outages and their impact on production along with global growth concerns have taken their toll on tax revenue. The deterioration in the fiscal metric could see all three leading rating agencies change their outlooks for South Africa and worst-case scenario, effect rating downgrades.

The USD/ZAR daily chart recorded a hammer candlestick Wednesday (bullish) and a bullish engulfing line Thursday. Technically, these patterns warn of a trend reversal. Recent volatility has meant that direction has been clouded and trends very short-term. However, a strong close on the week and an outlook change from S&P could send USD/ZAR higher next week.

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

