BUZZ-COMMENT-South African rand stuck in a four-year rut

Credit: REUTERS/Thomas White

December 28, 2023 — 05:45 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Dec 28 (Reuters) - The rand is set to end 2023 heavily in negative territory versus the dollar, completing a fourth year of depreciation, and unless investor sentiment changes significantly, 2024 could be equally tough on the currency.

USD/ZAR started the year at 16.98, dipped to 16.6900 in January then rallied to a new all-time high of 19.9075 in June. A pull-back saw the market base at 17.4200 in July and for the rand to struggle into the fourth quarter. The rand is stuck in a four-year rut and could underperform for a fifth year.

There may be scope for USD/ZAR to come easier through January as market speculation surrounding the U.S. exit from its interest rate hiking cycle weighs on the dollar.

A close below the 10-month moving average, 18.6395, in December could also help the rand. However, weekly and daily charts are still supportive of the dollar and a run back above 19.00 is the near-term risk.

South Africa's fragile economy, power restrictions and political uncertainty ahead of 2024 elections suggest the long-term outlook for the rand will remain uncertain and new all-time lows versus the dollar are the risk for next year.

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

