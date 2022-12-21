BUZZ-COMMENT-South African rand showing potential to extend gains

Dec 21 (Reuters) - A strong corrective rally in the South African rand through November may have eased some overbought tension in USD/ZAR but as the year heads into the turn there are signs the market could extend the rand's recovery.

President Cyril Ramaphosa's re-election as leader of the governing African National Congress (ANC) party has removed an element of uncertainty and the market will shift its focus to external developments.

Global growth concerns amid a central bank battle to curb inflation will keep commodity currencies like the rand open to bouts of weakness. USD/ZAR's technical picture might, however, allow the ZAR some room to appreciate heading into 2023.

It's not a classic trend reversal but the large downturn in USD/ZAR through November and a long upper candlestick shadow so far this month could bode well for the ZAR. Dollar bear targets are at 16.7633 and 16.7020, monthly Ichimoku cloud top and 10-month moving average, respectively.

A bearish engulfing candle on Monday and confirmation on Tuesday adds further to ZAR's potential. The Nov. 30 16.90 low is a possible objective before year-end.

