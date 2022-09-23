BUZZ-COMMENT-South African rand eyes a potential tipping point

Sept 23 (Reuters) - The South African rand staged a modest recovery Thursday as investors digested 75-basis point rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve and South African Reserve Bank (SARB). However, into Friday and USD/ZAR eyes a key Fibonacci retracement level, which if breached could trigger further significant gains.

Having suffered a volatile week where central bank rate hikes have dominated the headlines, USD/ZAR remains on course to complete a full retracement of the 19.3590-13.4150 April 2020 to June 2021 drop. The last retrace point, 76.4%, from that fall is at 17.9562.

Unless there is a marked change in South African fundamentals and the U.S. Fed moderates its hawkish stance, the rand could continue to fall and USD/ZAR demand become more entrenched in the 16.75-17.25 area ahead of the SARB's November policy meeting.

The daily and weekly charts are near overbought values and those looking to enter the USD/ZAR bull trend could see cheaper opportunities to buy the dollar. However, bull trends are established and any corrective action is likely to be short-lived.

