BUZZ-COMMENT-South African politics; a major risk to the rand

Feb 29 (Reuters) - The rand and South African politics make for uncomfortable bed-fellows as election uncertainty hangs heavy over the currency and the country's fiscal position.

While not yet a doomsday scenario, investor focus is clearly on South Africa's debt position and any negative fallout from election promises.

A possible African National Congress coalition government with the Economic Freedom Fighters party could bring the spectre of debt default back to the fold on promises of increased state expenditure. Uncertainty surrounding private sector corporates under such a scenario would sour investor sentiment and weigh heavy on the rand.

Rating agencies are beginning to look deeper into South Africa's fiscal position following last week's 2024 budget and initial views are not encouraging.

Fitch has expressed concern over the country's ability to achieve fiscal consolidation and the political will to make binding measures to control expenditure and borrowing.

The rand is likely to struggle ahead of the May 29 general election and USD/ZAR could push above last October's significant 19.6400 high or even make a play for the record high of 19.9075 from June 2023.

USD/ZAR daily candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/49x9oCV

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

