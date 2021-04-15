BUZZ-COMMENT-South Africa rand's inflation warning

US Markets

ZAR posted steady gains and USD/ZAR pulled back to 14.32 earlier in the Thursday session. However, there are warnings against the ZAR over-reaching, and traders should not ignore the growing risk of real interest rates in South Africa becoming deeply negative.

South Africa's rand has been a top emerging-currency performer since basing at 15.5700 versus the U.S. dollar in late March, when appetite for risk was underpinned by a dovish U.S. Federal Reserve and post-virus global growth optimism.

Currently, real interest rates are positive, inflation around 2.9% and the central bank's benchmark rate at 3.5%, giving the high-yielding ZAR a boost. This picture could change later this month or through May if inflation continues to rise without a corresponding hike in South African interest rates.

Base effects from April 2020's low oil prices will trigger a pick-up in price pressure. March inflation is likely to clear 3.0% and April's data could see a marked rise, sending real rates negative.

