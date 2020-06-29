US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Some troubling signs for EUR/USD bears

Euro has kicked off the week with a rally, putting shorts on the defensive given the potential for more than just short-term gains.

June 29 (Reuters) - EUR/USD has kicked off the week with a rally, putting shorts on the defensive given the potential for more than just short-term gains. The euro's strength is being driven by several factors today. The recovery in euro zone economic sentiment intensified in May , while German June inflation accelerated . These data points, along with upbeat risk sentiment driving flows out of safe-havens dollar and yen, have provided a broad-based bid for the euro. EUR/JPY is back above 121.00 and EUR/GBP spiked up near 0.9170 both of which helped drive EUR/USD above its 10- and 21-day moving averages. EUR/USD bears also face some troubling technical signs. Since the March-June rally peak on June 10, EUR/USD has been trading within a bull flag pattern and also broke above short-term trendline resistance on June 22. That trendline was tested from its topside on June 25 and held, which is typically a very bullish sign. Should risk sentiment remain upbeat, a test of the flag top is likely, above which can imply the March-June rally is likely resuming. In that event, June's high should be tested with potential for a run to 1.1570/1.1630 resistance. For more click on FXBUZ

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

