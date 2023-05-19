BUZZ-COMMENT-Some relief for EUR/USD longs with help from Powell, bank worries

May 19 (Reuters) - EUR/USD traded higher Friday after it struck a fresh 2-month low and gains may extend after comments from Fed President Jerome Powell weighed down yields and the dollar, helped by signs that Washington might be bracing for more bank troubles.

Chair Powell said that policy rates may not have to rise as far due to tighter bank credit conditions.

Meanwhile, CNN reported that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, in a meeting with bank CEOs, said more bank mergers may be needed as the industry navigates through the crisis. https://cnn.it/3ohxXBj

U.S. regional bank stocks KRE.P dropped as did the U.S. interest rate complex.

SOFR futures prices SRAU3 rallied into positive territory as investors pared back recent expectations for additional Fed rate hikes.

Treasury yields US2YT=RR turned negative, which helped erode the dollar's yield advantage over euro as U.S.-German 2-year spreads US2DE2=RR tightened.

EUR/USD's rally helped generate some troubling technical signals for recently established short positions.

Daily RSI diverged on the new low, a daily bull hammer candle formed and EUR/USD rallied above the daily cloud top.

EUR/USD may make another run towards the 1.1100 area.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.