BUZZ-COMMENT-Some clarity appears in FX markets, but not for yuan

May 4 (Reuters) - Wednesday's Federal Reserve decision may have reduced uncertainty for FX traders, paving the way for a generally weaker U.S. dollar, but the outlook for China's yuan is still murky.

China's Labour Day holiday spendingoffers a glimmer of hope for a sustained economic recovery, mitigating doubt that resurfaced after below-forecast official April PMIs published on Sunday.

But the Caixin manufacturing PMI released Thursday corroborated the official data, disappointing against estimates and indicating a contraction. The data reaffirms domestic demand is weak, which will keep policy supportive, though the new export order sub-index showed a return to growth.

While recent mixed economic numbers are likely distorted by COVID-era data anomalies, one thing is clear - geopolitical tensions are not subsiding. U.S. Senate Democrats are launching a renewed legislative effort to counter China.

That may be the biggest obstacle for yuan appreciation, despite recent bank upgrades to China's 2023 growth forecast.

USD/CNY is now bouncing away from its 100-day moving average at 6.8819 after falling as low as 6.8888 as domestic markets reopened after the holiday and responded to the post-FOMC dollar selloff. Last at 6.8960, a Thursday closing above the 100-DMA would also validate the Ichimoku cloud support zone, deterring further USD selling.

