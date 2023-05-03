News & Insights

US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Some clarity appears in FX markets, but not for yuan

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 03, 2023 — 10:59 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

May 4 (Reuters) - Wednesday's Federal Reserve decision may have reduced uncertainty for FX traders, paving the way for a generally weaker U.S. dollar, but the outlook for China's yuan is still murky.

China's Labour Day holiday spendingoffers a glimmer of hope for a sustained economic recovery, mitigating doubt that resurfaced after below-forecast official April PMIs published on Sunday.

But the Caixin manufacturing PMI released Thursday corroborated the official data, disappointing against estimates and indicating a contraction. The data reaffirms domestic demand is weak, which will keep policy supportive, though the new export order sub-index showed a return to growth.

While recent mixed economic numbers are likely distorted by COVID-era data anomalies, one thing is clear - geopolitical tensions are not subsiding. U.S. Senate Democrats are launching a renewed legislative effort to counter China.

That may be the biggest obstacle for yuan appreciation, despite recent bank upgrades to China's 2023 growth forecast.

USD/CNY is now bouncing away from its 100-day moving average at 6.8819 after falling as low as 6.8888 as domestic markets reopened after the holiday and responded to the post-FOMC dollar selloff. Last at 6.8960, a Thursday closing above the 100-DMA would also validate the Ichimoku cloud support zone, deterring further USD selling.

For more click on FXBUZ

CNY: https://tmsnrt.rs/44un6Ew

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((ewen.chew@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.