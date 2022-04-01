BUZZ-COMMENT-Solid US payrolls put dollar on track to test 2022 high vs yen

April 1 (Reuters) - The vulnerable low-rate yen became the biggest casualty of dollar strength on Friday after solid March non-farm payrolls and earnings data re-ignited hawkish Fed rate expectations, putting USD/JPY's 2022 highs back on the agenda.

The yen's drubbing highlights its precarious position versus the dollar, and other major currencies, as the BOJ is left behind while other central banks embark on normalization.

The data has ratcheted up hawkish expectations for the May and June FOMC meetings. FEDWATCH Eikon indicates a 73% chance of a 50bps hike.

The BoJ is expected to remain on hold, which is likely to keep USD/JPY well bid as markets project the Fed hiking cycle lasting through September 2023.

The yen has also weakened recently versus the pound and CAD, with the UK and Canada hiking, and even against the AUD and EUR, even as the RBA and ECBare still waiting to begin normalization.

With little expectation of the BOJ hiking in the near-term, USD/JPY bulls, barring a significant risk-off event, are likely to target its 2022 high at 125.11, put in on March 28.

(Paul Spirgel is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

