BUZZ-COMMENT-Solid employment data unlikely to shift RBA expectations

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Australian employment data for December provided further evidence the economy is recovering in a way that will please both the government and Reserve Bank of Australia . The data has led to some bold calls the RBA won't extend their A$100 billion bond buying programme when it expires in April, but it seems unlikely the central bank would signal a hawkish shift at this stage of the recovery.

While the RBA will be pleased the unemployment rate has fallen to 6.6% from its peak at 7.5% in July, it is still well above the RBA's pre-pandemic goal of 4.5%. With the government's Jobkeeper programme ending in March, uncertainty surrounding the mutating coronavirus and the roll-out of vaccines, the RBA may find it premature to signal a change in course.

While the RBA's primary focus is on the unemployment rate, they also keep a close eye on the AUD/USD. The RBA has repeatedly stated their preference for a lower exchange rate - and a hawkish turn in RBA expectations would likely send the AUD/USD towards 0.8000 and higher.

The AUD/USD has risen over 40% since the pandemic low at 0.5510 and is trending higher without a shift in RBA expectations, but its strength is fundamentally justified by the huge rise in commodity prices. While the RBA will accept AUD/USD strength based on fundamental fair value, they are highly unlikely to fuel the trend by sending hawkish signals.

For more click on FXBUZ

aud/usdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3sDr7Ud

Australian unemployment ratehttps://tmsnrt.rs/3ixIv85

(John Noonan is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((john.noonan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.