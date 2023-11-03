BUZZ-COMMENT-Softer US payrolls could fuel risk appetite, slow dollar further

Nov 3 (Reuters) - A slightly less hawkish Federal Reserve combined with a favorable reaction to the Treasury refunding announcement have boosted risk appetite, raising optimism over a possible year-end Santa Claus rally that would provide another reason to sell the dollar, especially if non-farm payrolls come in soft.

The Treasury announced that it will borrow at a slower pace than had been expected in Q4 at $776bln versus $852bln, while also lowering the pace of increases in sales of the long end – 10 and 30-year maturities – thus signaling that the Treasury would not turn a blind eye to rising term premiums.

What’s more, with the Fed explicitly acknowledging tighter financial conditions as a weight on economic activity, hiring and inflation, the need to raise rates further appears diminished. This has helped provide the fuel that bond bulls needed to charge and, by extension, underpinning risk appetite.

With that in mind, a non-farm payrolls report that comes in on the softer side of expectations could prompt another leg higher for risk appetite, adding to the current weights pulling the dollar down.

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

