News & Insights

US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Soft US CPI data is on Xmas wish list from USD bears

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 11, 2023 — 06:25 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Dollar bears hope Santa brings them an early Christmas present in the shape of softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data for November, as this could weigh on the greenback.

Annualized CPI is forecast at 3.1%, versus 3.2% in October (when 3.3% was forecast). The data will be released on Tuesday at 1330 GMT.

Another below-forecast U.S. CPI print would be a boost for doves advocating a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in March 2024.

Markets see a 45% probability of the Fed cutting rates on March 20. That is down from a perceived 67% chance before Friday's disclosure that the U.S. jobless rate unexpectedly fell to 3.7% last month. FEDWATCH

The Fed's final monetary policy announcement of 2023 is on Wednesday at 1900 GMT. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's ensuing press conference starts at 1930 GMT.

CFTC data showed speculators flipped to a position in the week ended Dec. 5.

Related comments:

For more click on FXBUZ

USD https://tmsnrt.rs/3RhYngL

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.