BUZZ-COMMENT-Soft US CPI data is on Xmas wish list from USD bears

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Dollar bears hope Santa brings them an early Christmas present in the shape of softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data for November, as this could weigh on the greenback.

Annualized CPI is forecast at 3.1%, versus 3.2% in October (when 3.3% was forecast). The data will be released on Tuesday at 1330 GMT.

Another below-forecast U.S. CPI print would be a boost for doves advocating a Federal Reserve interest rate cut in March 2024.

Markets see a 45% probability of the Fed cutting rates on March 20. That is down from a perceived 67% chance before Friday's disclosure that the U.S. jobless rate unexpectedly fell to 3.7% last month. FEDWATCH

The Fed's final monetary policy announcement of 2023 is on Wednesday at 1900 GMT. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's ensuing press conference starts at 1930 GMT.

CFTC data showed speculators flipped to a position in the week ended Dec. 5.

Related comments:

For more click on FXBUZ

USD https://tmsnrt.rs/3RhYngL

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.