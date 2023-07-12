BUZZ-COMMENT-Soft US CPI could set up test of key dollar support vs yen

July 12 (Reuters) - USD/JPY fell along with Treasury yields after U.S. CPI data came in below forecast on almost every measure, creating space for a drop toward the next cluster of key support at 138.25-50.

USD/JPY had already been sliding for days on expectations Fed hikes are nearly done and sharp cuts will follow in 2024 even before CPI sent 2-year Treasury yields tumbling 17bp. USD/JPY tumbled closer to June's low and daily cloud top props at 138.44-45.

A close below 138.44-45 supports by the 38.2% Fibo of 2023's 127.215-145.07 recovery at 138.25 on EBS would target the converging 100- and 200-day moving averages by the 161.8% Fibo off June's peak, and the weekly cloud top in the 137.20s.

The market continues to price in a 25bp hike by the Fed later this month, but with even less probability of a second increase before a full percent of rate cuts by next July.

A plethora of Fed speakers and beige book will now be watched, as well as data between now and July 25-26 and Sept. 19-20 meetings.

The BoJ's July 28 meeting will be watched for another yield curve cap hike or indications one is nearing.

