BUZZ-COMMENT-Soft UK could keep sterling from taking advantage of dollar setback

Soft UK CPI will presumably add the BoE to the list of central banks at the end of its hike cycle, and without a rate catalyst is likely to cap GBP/USD near recent trend highs.

Sterling extended its early NorAm slide on Wednesday, falling to 1.2425, backing further away from immediate post-CPI highs at 1.25.

A slight beat in U.S. retail sales added to sterling's difficulties as U.S. Treasury yields firmed slightly, adding the broad USD buying across major currencies.

Though today's UK price data indicates the BoE was prescient in calling for a faster inflation dip into year-end 2023, which has weighed heavily on GBP/USD since the summer, rate markets are pricing UK rates to remain on pace with the Fed.

This should keep the pound anchored near recent trend highs.

Futures markets are indicating the Fed is expected to cut rates at a faster pace than the BoE beginning in Q2 2024, since the U.S. central bank is farther along in its inflation fight.

