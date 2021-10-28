BUZZ-COMMENT-Soft U.S. data will support positive FX trends

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Today's U.S. GDP was underwhelming, and so were non-farm payrolls, but these misses should mean that low interest rates stay low and that's the foundation for positive currency trends.

Positive trends will intensify if it's quiet and when other asset markets are buoyant. All these factors are apparent right now.

It's quiet, with option vols for major FX pairs suppressed at very low levels, while major commodities have soared and most major stock markets have rallied strongly, some reaching record highs.

The buoyant mood has been challenged by the inflation arising from the stratospheric rise for energy prices but interest rates won't rise far, if at all, if economies struggle.

Traders who are heavily long of dollars may be inspired by the data to take profit before the year end, but they might reconsider if they take into account the likelihood that the currencies that should fare worst are the euro and yen, which are undermined by negative interest rates.

In contrast, the dollar could fall against higher-yielding emerging market and commodity currencies.

For more click on FXBUZ

DXY, betting on majors, vol, DJI and oilhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3k5ifUP

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.