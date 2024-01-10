BUZZ-COMMENT-SocGen likes this simple EUR/GBP option

Jan 10 (Reuters) - Societe Generale advocate DNT (Double-No-Touch) options in EUR/GBP, which bank premium for the holder if two chosen strikes have not traded before expiry.

The bank notes that U.S. rates and the USD are key directional drivers in FX markets, which should increase the correlation between EUR/USD and GBP/USD and therefore leave EUR/GBP in a range.

EUR/GBP is currently trading in the middle of a 0.8493-0.8765 range that has held since May.

While EUR/GBP implied volatility is one of the lowest in G10 FX, realised volatility - a fair value measure - is even lower.

Three-month realised volatility is currently 3.6, versus 3-month implied volatility at 5.05 - the biggest discount since May.

This would suggest that implied volatility has the room to fall further if range-trading persists, and would consequently increase the price of DNT options as range breakout is deemed less likely.

Societe Generale have chosen a five-month expiry DNT with strikes at 0.8450 and 0.8800 - just outside the longer-term range parameters.

With EUR/GBP at 0.8600, the cost of this option is around 0.11% of EUR, which equates to an 11,000-euro premium and maximum loss for a potential 10 million euro payout if neither strike has traded by expiry on June 10, 2024.

