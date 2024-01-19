BUZZ-COMMENT-Soc-Gen advocates USD/JPY shorts using options

Jan 19 (Reuters) - The year has started with a lower JPY and declining volatility, providing Societe Generale with an unexpected entry point to increase its USD/JPY shorts via directional and volatility trades.

Societe Generale underscores the looming volatility risk associated with central bank decisions. The diminishing likelihood of a U.S. rate cut by March 30, now hovering around 50/50, introduces heightened uncertainty and the potential for increased realized volatility risk. Anticipating this, buyers are already showing interest in March 31 options.

Notably, FX option implied volatility, a key determinant of premium, is on the decline, while realized volatility levels are on the rise. This paradoxical scenario enhances the value potential for option holders.

Societe Generale expressed concerns about the vulnerability of carry trades amid the imminent rate convergence, particularly with the backdrop of a robust USD/JPY recovery from long-term lows near 140.00. Option risk reversals show there's still a significant JPY call over put option implied volatility premium that would boost implied volatility and reward option holders if USD/JPY fell.

To strategically target gains in volatility amid a falling USD/JPY scenario, Societe Generale recommends opting for 5-month expiry options. This time frame aligns with the crucial 11-12 June Fed meeting and the subsequent 13-14 June Bank of Japan meeting.

