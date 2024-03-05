BUZZ-COMMENT-Soc-Gen advocates USD/JPY downside options over BoJ

March 5 (Reuters) - There has been a significant increase in premiums for USD/JPY volatility and downside strike options expiring after the March 19 BoJ meeting, but Societe Generale is advocating long downside strike options which also include the April 26 meeting.

The bank cites recent BoJ rhetoric (Takata) as potentially clearing the way for action on March 19, but the wider market thinks April 26 is more likely, so it makes sense to focus option strategies thereafter.

FX option implied volatility is extremely low given the lack of FX realised volatility in all currency pairs and significantly cheapened FX options. Two-month USD/JPY expiry implied volatility has fallen over 3.0 to two-year lows at 7.2 in 2024, but regains 8.0 since expiry included the April BoJ.

The implied volatility premium for JPY calls over puts is higher in order to acknowledge the risk of BoJ action and a rapid JPY appreciation, but Soc Gen would use that USD/JPY downside skew to finance bearish strategies.

The bank recommends a 2-month expiry put spread with strikes at 144.00 and 142.00, which had a 0.21% premium or profit potential of 6.7 times the premium paid when priced with USD/JPY spot at 149.80. It also proposes a 2-month USD/JPY 145.00 JPY call/USD put with a reverse-knock-out trigger at 139.00. It costs 0.21% versus 0.66% for a regular 145.00 vanilla JPY call/USD put, but would cease to exist if 139.00 trades any time prior to expiry. Maximum loss for either option is the premium paid.

For more click on FXBUZ

USD/JPY 2-month expiry FXO implied volatility https://tmsnrt.rs/43k0GFX

2-month USD/JPY 25d risk reversals https://tmsnrt.rs/3UZjDeM

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own, editing by Ed Osmond)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.