BUZZ-COMMENT-Soaring equities may determine the direction of FX markets

July 3 (Reuters) - Stock markets have soared since March, lifting German's DAX to a record peak, Nikkei multi-decade highs, and the U.S. S&P index to a point that if broken should see it reach a new record high. These rallies have occurred while major currency markets have been quietening, and when combined, these factors cause cash to flow toward currencies underpinned by high yields, offering investors some returns. In other words, money will be invested in carry trades.

This could put a lot more pressure upon Japan's yen, the only remaining currency undermined by negative interest rates, and the currencies of Thailand, Taiwan, and Switzerland where interest rates are 2% or less.

The franc may remain fairly immobile because the SNB is utilizing this period to unwind its massive holding of foreign currencies - effectively it is intervening in support of the franc, after many years of attempting to prevent it from rising. This will suppress volatility which favours carry trades.

In contrast, there may be a lot more demand for free-floating currencies that are backed by high-interest rates and because the pool of such currencies is modest, investors may start to channel more cash into currencies like India's rupee, Indonesia's rupiah and Hong Kong's dollar.

The further stocks rise, the greater the will to gamble may become, and should that happen, then currencies shunned this year like South Africa's rand and even Turkey's lira could begin to attract investors.

