BUZZ-COMMENT-SNB's withdrawal should boost EUR/USD volatility

Nov 3 (Reuters) - It appears that Switzerland's central bank is curtailing a decade long currency intervention programme which should free up EUR/USD, lessening liquidity and boosting volatility.

Swiss currency intervention has a top and tailing affect upon EUR/USD - supporting the pair initially then weighing during rebalancing of reserves.

Given a lack of liquidity, buying EUR/CHF usually meant buying both cross and via the legs (EUR/USD and USD/CHF) which worked because the SNB had abundant lines of credit with local banks that saw the vast bulk of CHF flows.

This has underpinned EUR/USD for over 10 years but because 38% of reserves are held in dollars, a big part of EUR/CHF purchased saw SNB later selling EUR/USD. This was usually well timed with SNB selling ahead major levels and doing so when liquidity was heightened by speculative buying.

The result was that rebalancing often unexpectedly capped EUR/USD forcing traders to pare bets with vols subsequently falling.

Without the SNB's billions EUR/USD could get a lot more exciting

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

