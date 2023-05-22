BUZZ-COMMENT-SNB's influence goes far beyond the franc

May 22 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank is reducing the size of its enormous holding of foreign currencies which is having a big influence this year.

Most of Switzerland's stockpile of foreign currencies is held in dollars or euros so when either is sold it should impact EUR/USD from opposing directions.

With reserves tumbling 55 billion between January and May the paring of reserves has helped to trap EUR/USD within a rough 1.05-1.10 range, and with 732 billion more francs of foreign currency left in reserve, the influence of SNB's changes is far from over.

Other currencies affected by reserve operations are Japan's yen which makes up 8% of reserves, sterling which is 6% and the Canadian dollar 3%. These currencies which are less liquid than the euro are likely to be more greatly affected if they are sold.

Yet it is the SNB's actions in the EUR/USD market that matter most as the reserve operations have suppressed volatility to the frustration of speculators who have bet over 25 billion that the pair rises. Should this lead to an unwind which pushes the pair towards this year's low, other FX traders - many of whom may be unaware of what SNB is doing - will be influenced by the dollar's rise.

SNB Reserves https://tmsnrt.rs/420UVul

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own, editing by Ed Osmond)

