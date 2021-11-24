BUZZ-COMMENT-SNB's December decision may be its most important yet

Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank's December monetary policy decision may be one of the most important ever made by a central bank when it comes to the potential impact on other currencies.

The SNB appears to have stopped selling the franc, ending a more than decade-long period of intervention which ultimately failed in its intention to boost inflation. It did, however, result in a five-fold rise in Switzerland's trade surplus and a twenty-fold increase in the nation's currency reserves to the equivalent of a trillion dollars, drawing the ire of the United States.

If the SNB confirms a major shift in policy, currency traders can expect more volatility, not just for the franc but also other currencies impacted by reserve operations such as the pound, yen and Canada's dollar and especially EUR/USD, which was the most affected by rebalancing.

The end of an era will result in greater volatility and less liquidity which currency traders must account for.

