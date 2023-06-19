News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-SNB shift to 25 bps presents a risk for Swiss franc

June 19, 2023 — 07:12 am EDT

June 19 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank is due to announce its latest rate decision on Thursday, with the focus on whether it will raise the policy rate by 25 bps or 50 bps.

Current market pricing suggests a 62% probability of a 50 bp hike 0#SNBWATCH but with domestic inflation trending lower, the case for a 25 bp hike has increased. Thus risks appear skewed towards a dovish outcome for the Swiss franc.

Thirty of 33 economists polled by Reuters forecast a 25 bp hike with the remaining three expecting 50 bps.

Swiss headline CPI has fallen to 2.2% from 3.4%. Currently, inflation is averaging 2.4% in Q2, 0.3 ppts below the SNB’s forecast. Core inflation at 1.9% is back within the bank’s 0-2% inflation target range, backing the case for a 25 bp hike.

The European Central Bank (ECB), which is closely watched by its Swiss neighbour, has already shifted down to 25 bp rate hikes while maintaining its inflation fight, perhaps providing some encouragement to the SNB.

Should the SNB go for 25 bps, the franc can be expected to weaken across the board, particularly against currencies backed by hawkish central banks, such as EUR, AUD, CAD and GBP.

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

