BUZZ-COMMENT-SNB seems to have taken control of ECB's currency

Jan 20 (Reuters) - SNB intervention designed to support EUR/CHF and the subsequent rebalancing of the proceeds of that intervention appear to be dominating EUR/USD, forcing the pair into a tight range and suppressing volatility.

Since the Swiss National Bank is thought to have resumed intervention in late November a steep EUR/USD drop has halted with volatility slumping and EUR/USD confined mostly within 1.12-1.14 and never outside 1.1186-1.1483.

A quiet, predictable currency is usually welcomed by central banks but perhaps not if the currency is needed to support monetary policy or if its level is working counter to monetary policy, which may become the case with the euro.

Inflation, which the European Central Bank deems transitory, has risen to a record level and with oil rising and factory prices in Germany soaring far in excess of expectations in December, the strain on the ECB's expectations will grow.

Where EUR/USD might rise in anticipation of rate hikes suppressing inflation and possibly allowing the ECB to delay hikes, SNB policy may instead trap EUR/USD at a relatively low level, stoking inflation and forcing the ECB to lift rates sooner and stifle the euro zone economy.

