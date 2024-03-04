BUZZ-COMMENT-SNB rate cut risk remains, weaker CHF likely to persist

Mar 4 (Reuters) - While Swiss CPI surprised on the upside at 1.2% versus expectations for 1.1%, policy easing from the Swiss National Bank remains a risk as markets attach a 66% probability of a rate cut at the March meeting 0#SNBWATCH.

Inflation continues to significantly undershoot the SNB’s projection, with the headline rate currently 0.6ppts below the bank’s 1.8% first-quarter forecast. Meanwhile, core inflation has fallen 0.1ppt to 1.1%, the lowest reading since January 2022.

Therefore, despite initial upside in the Swiss franc following a hotter-than-expected inflation print, gains are likely to be fleeting, given the aforementioned risk of a near-term rate cut.

That said, there are three factors that may caution against expecting a rate cut in March.

First, the SNB rarely, if ever, is a leader in the monetary policy cycle. Instead, it tends to follow the European Central Bank’s lead, which does not appear likely to cut before the June meeting. Thus, the SNB could delay policy action and opt for a larger cut in the Summer.

Secondly, services inflation, which fell 0.1ppt to 1.8% may keep the SNB cautious for now.

Finally, with the policy rate in Switzerland at 1.75%, notably below the 4.5-5% rates among its global counterparts, there is less pressure for the SNB to act, given they are far less restrictive.

Overall, the path of least resistance remains tilted towards a weaker franc in the lead up to the SNB’s policy decision, keeping a lid on rallies in the currency.

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

