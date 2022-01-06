BUZZ-COMMENT-SNB may find it cannot hold a good currency down

Jan 6 (Reuters) - The Swiss National bank's policy has fuelled a huge rise in the country's trade surplus that's underpinning gains in the Swiss franc's value that intervention is unlikely to halt.

The surplus has risen six-fold since the SNB's intervention began in earnest more than a decade ago with over 6 billion francs now flowing into Switzerland each month.

The intervention required to offset these flows is enormous and looks set to drive the nation's FX reserve further above one trillion francs this year, while inflation that the SNB had hoped to spur, has barely changed since intervention began.

Although intervention has failed to produce the results the SNB intended its influence on trade has seen the surplus double since December 2020 with EUR/CHF dropping from the March 2021 peak at 1.1152 to a six-year low at 1.0327 in December.

The EUR/CHF drop has sparked renewed SNB intervention that will help exporters, potentially bloating the surplus, adding to downside pressure for EUR/CHF.

