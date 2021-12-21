BUZZ-COMMENT-SNB may be forced to abandon its FX policy

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Switzerland's National Bank may be forced to change FX policy due to pressure at home.

A six-fold rise in the country's trade surplus, which is a consequence of intervention since 2009, is putting increasing upside pressure on the franc.

Large scale intervention is now required to offset trade flows and that will draw more attention in the United States, which has called the SNB a currency manipulator, likely leading to political pressure or perhaps measures that Switzerland will probably wish to avoid.

There was a clear pause in intervention after Switzerland was labelled a currency manipulator in December 2020, allowing EUR/CHF to drop from 1.1152 in March 2021 to 1.0376 in November.

The risk that Switzerland is again labelled a manipulator has grown with the trade surplus rising to a record high in November and even if that doesn't happen the SNB is effectively battling Swiss companies' rising trade flows. Because intervention is fuelling a growth in trade flows, it's an un-winnable fight that requires far more ammo now than it did 10 years ago.

