BUZZ-COMMENT-SNB may be adding to FX market volatility

Oct 4 (Reuters) - If Switzerland's central bank were to reduce its FX reserves by a small fraction, it could have a big impact on FX markets - and there is evidence to suggest that may already have been happening.

FX reserves, which had approached one trillion Swiss francs at the end of last year, have been tumbling. Some of this is due to big changes for the currencies of which reserves are composed, but not all.

The dollar, which constitutes 38% of Swiss FX reserves, has rocketed in value, which should offset changes stemming from sharp drops for sterling and yen, which together constitute 14%.

Swiss reserves plunged almost 100 billion francs between January and June and have only risen slightly since.

That is despite the likelihood that the SNB continued to intervene to support EUR/CHF during a period of great uncertainty and risk-averse trading behaviour that have fuelled demand for Switzerland's franc.

More recently there has been a record plunge in sight deposits, which could be partly due to the reduction of reserves.

If the SNB were to pare reserves by 10%, the impact would be enormous. The rough 33 billion dollars sold vs the euro would be greater than the BOJ's recent USD/JPY intervention, said to be circa 25 billion and which moved USD/JPY from near 146 towards 140.

Yen sales would be roughly equivalent to 7 billion dollars and sterling sales almost 6 billion dollars.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

