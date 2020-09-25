BUZZ-COMMENT-SNB makes its presence felt, and its influence may grow

Sept 25 (Reuters) - You can see signs of the Swiss National Bank's massive intervention in this year's bigger and often unexpected moves. The SNB feels the franc remains highly valued and is ready to intervene more strongly, so it could soon exert more influence.

Since March, Swiss domestic sight deposits have surged by 133 billion francs, more than 1 billion per day for traded days. That makes the SNB one of, if not the biggest, FX player. Its influence is not confined to the franc. The SNB rebalances reserves and that's evident in wider movement.

EUR/USD based during March's heightened risk aversion (intervention). It peaked when a record number of traders expected it to rise (rebalancing) -- 36% of any intervention is converted to dollars .

Since EUR/USD peaked EUR/JPY has dropped 3.5%; 8% of reserve is JPY. Several big and unexpected EUR/GBP sell-offs from the higher end of this year's range have occurred since March-- GBP is 6% reserves, while CAD (3%) has held it own versus a surging euro since March.

