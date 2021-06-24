BUZZ-COMMENT-SNB FX news is big piece in franc jigsaw puzzle

June 24 (Reuters) - Some of the fog around the franc might lift after the Swiss National Bank gives details of its first-quarter foreign currency purchases next Wednesday.

Credit Suisse economist Maxime Botteron last month said: "I believe the SNB sold some of its FX reserves between February and April."

The SNB spent 20 billion francs on foreign currencies in the second half of last year, after spending 90 billion francs on FX interventions in the first half of 2020.

The central bank this week said its reserve assets rose by 35 billion francs during the first quarter. This followed its April disclosure that it made a 39.9 billion franc profit from its foreign currency positions in the first quarter.

April also saw the United States lift its description of Switzerland as a currency manipulator -- a tag instigated by the outgoing administration of Donald Trump last December.

The franc fell to a two-week low against the euro into Thursday's German IFO survey beat, with 1.0975 marking the EBS high for EUR/CHF.

