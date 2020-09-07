BUZZ-COMMENT-Snake eyes could hurt GBP as UK PM rolls Brexit dice

Sterling may be in for another rollercoaster ride over the next 5-1/2 weeks after Britain warned the European Union that it could undercut the divorce deal it signed unless the bloc agrees to a free trade deal by Oct. 15.

The pound could rise if a deal is agreed by mid-October but weaken if Britain's deadline comes and goes without agreement: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the EU and UK should "move on" if no trade deal is agreed by Oct. 15.

No deal could raise more questions than answers for the UK economy, with the uncertainty likely to hurt GBP.

The pound fell on the back of Monday's threat to the Brexit divorce deal, with GBP/USD dropping through 1.32 and GBP/EUR sliding to 1.1140 -- its lowest level since Aug. 26.

Friday's CFTC data showed IMM speculators remained net GBP long in the week to Sept. 1, having flipped from a net GBP short position in the middle of last month.

Related comments:

For more click on FXBUZ

GBPEURhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2DBDyv3

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.