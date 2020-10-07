BUZZ-COMMENT-Smooth U.S. election would help SNB's franc fight

The Swiss National Bank's battle against the franc's strength will be helped if the result of the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election is not contested.

Safe-haven currencies, including the franc, may be sought if the result is disputed, amid the uncertainty that would cause. Any such demand for the CHF might prompt more foreign-exchange intervention from the SNB to counter it.

On Wednesday, data showed the SNB's currency reserves jumped by 25 billion francs in September, following a modest rise in August after a fall in July. The SNB last week revealed that it spent 90 billion francs on FX interventions in the first half of this year, when its action helped to keep EUR/CHF above 1.05.

However, ever-increasing SNB intervention would raise the risk of Switzerland running into trouble across the Atlantic. ING last week published a report that said Switzerland meets the criteria to be labelled a currency manipulator by the U.S. Treasury.

Related comments:

EURCHFhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3nppfvr

USDCHFhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3lfkGSC

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.