BUZZ-COMMENT-Slowing New Zealand economy, dovish RBNZ undermine NZD

March 28 (Reuters) - The New Zealand dollar hit a four-month low on Thursday and risks a further drop as a run of soft economic data and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand's increasingly dovish policy outlooktake their toll.

New Zealand is in a technical recession after its GDP fell 0.1% in the December quarter following a 0.3% drop in Q3. The Treasury's updated economic projections on Wednesday showed the economy is expected to grow just 0.1% in the year to June, well below a December forecast of 1.5%. The Treasury also noted that labour productivity growth is lower than previously thought.

Markets have fully priced in an August rate cut from the RBNZ 0#RBNZWATCHand confidence in this outcome will be strengthened by Thursday's data, which showed a fall in business confidence and activity, declining consumer confidence and easing inflation expectations.

Indeed, RBNZ Governor Adrian Orr's commentsearly Thursday that conditions for a rate cut are becoming more apparent and his confidence that inflationary pressures were easing build on the central bank's decision to tone down its hawkish stance at the February meeting.

The NZD's decline may be cushioned by expectations of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate cut in June, earlier than the RBNZ's expected August move. But there is a growing risk that sticky U.S. inflation necessitates a higher-for-longer Fed stance and accelerates the kiwi's decline.

NZD/USD is likely headed for a test of 0.5941, the Nov 17 low, with a clear break resulting in a drop to 0.5915.

