BUZZ-COMMENT-Slight dollar bounce possible as charts signal oversold support

May 26 (Reuters) - The dollar index is flashing potentially bullish oversold signals on daily and weekly charts as it approaches 2021's pandemic lows, but a rebound would still face major technical and macroeconomic headwinds.

On the charts, the index remains well below the up trendline across January and February's 89.206/677 lows.

But a corrective bounce to reset oversold daily and weekly studies could test the recently influential 21-day moving average, last at 90.42, and perhaps the daily kijun and the broken up trendline at 90.485/514 on Wednesday.

Ten-year Treasury yields spreads over Bund and JGB yields are settling into pre-pandemic ranges and markets have largely priced in the expectation that the Fed will not begin reducing pandemic easing policies before the ECB and BOJ.

The dollar's bigger issue is that the Fed is intent on lifting inflation to an average of 2% over multiple years, which, if achieved, would make current 10-year Treasury yields at 1.57% deeply negative on a real basis and a hindrance to the U.S. currency, particularly if the ECB and BOJ continue to fall short of their 2% inflation targets.

