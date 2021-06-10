BUZZ-COMMENT-Slight advantage goes to EUR/USD bulls after CPI, ECB swings

June 10 (Reuters) - EUR/USD was little changed on Thursday but the dust appeared to be settling in favor of euro bulls after initial wide swings in the wake of U.S. CPI and the ECB meeting.

Above-forecast U.S. May CPI triggered a knee-jerk dollar rally as the U.S. rates complex rose US10YT=RR, EDZ2, pushing 10-year yields briefly up to 1.53%. But rates quickly reversed and gains eroded, suggesting investors did not expect the numbers to spur the Fed into removing accommodation.

The ECB statement was virtually unchanged but ECB President Christine Lagarde's presser contained potentially euro-positive rhetoric.

Lagarde said the decision for PEPP purchases to remain at a significantly higher pace was unanimous, though there was some debate and that discussion of PEPP exit will come in due course .

Those comments along with increased ECB inflation and GDP projections buoyed EUR/USD.

Yield moves following inflation and ECB tightened German-U.S. spreads, which should help prop up EUR/USD. A slow grind higher towards the 2018 yearly high is still probable.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

