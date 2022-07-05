BUZZ-COMMENT-Slew of US jobs data key for next dollar breakout higher vs yen

July 5 (Reuters) - USD/JPY weakened slightly on Tuesday in a bout of safe-haven flows to the yen, but its recent bounce left it near June's nearly 24-year peak at 137 with the possibility that solid jobs data over the next three days could to trigger a breakout toward 1998's 139.90/147.63 peaks.

Along with June ISM non-manufacturing and FOMC meeting minutes Wednesday, May JOLTS data, forecast at 11.0 mln from 11.4 mln in April, will assess the U.S. jobs cushion against recession and Fed hikes.

Job openings peaked in 2018 at 7.558 mln and would be at 8.7 mln now if the uptrend from 2009's global financial crisis lows had persisted, so an 11.0 mln reading would still be a staggering and non-recessionary level.

Thursday brings ADP and weekly jobless claims. Jobless claims remain near pre-pandemic levels, with continued claims near historic lows.

Friday's June non-farm payrolls are forecast at 270k, down from 390k, with the jobless rate steady at 3.6% -- full employment.

If the upcoming data are firmer than forecast, the recent drop in Treasury-JGB yields spreads should end, allowing USD/JPY to test resistance by 140.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

