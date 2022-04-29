BUZZ-COMMENT-Size matters for FX when RBA, Fed, BoE hike

adds FXBUZ destination

April 29 (Reuters) - Foreign exchange rates will see an impact if one or more of the Reserve Bank of Australia, Federal Reserve and Bank of England raise interest rates by a larger than expected amount next week.

The consensus expectation is that the RBA will hike by 15 basis points to 0.25% on Tuesday (May 3); the Fed by 50 bps on Wednesday (May 4); and the BoE by 25 bps on Thursday (May 5).

If the RBA kicks off its hiking cycle with an aggressive 40 bps increase - as per the prediction from four of 32 economists polled by Reuters, the Australian dollar should strengthen.

Likewise, an unexpectedly hefty Fed hike of 75 or 100 bps could spur gains for the U.S. dollar - which jumped to a 20-year high Thursday, before retreating Friday.

Sterling may strengthen if the BoE raises rates by 50 bps, although any such boost might prove fleeting on heightened fears of a UK recession.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

