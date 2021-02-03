BUZZ-COMMENT-Size and speed of U.S. stimulus key for the USD
The size and speed of delivery of the upcoming U.S. stimulus package will be pivotal for financial markets and the dollar. Democrats are pushing ahead on a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan without bipartisan support [nL1N2K91C8], but a compromise with moderate Republicans would help heal the post-Trump U.S. divide.
Markets have priced in a fiscal package, but a full $1.9 trillion would likely see Wall Street climb and the dollar slide on safe-haven flows, if last year's price action is a guide. A smaller or delayed stimulus could disappoint markets, and see crowded USD shorts exit.
COVID-19 cases are finally falling in the U.S and the vaccination rollout has improved , but the outlook for employment is subdued . Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the government should be "acting now - and acting big" . The Federal Reserve's James Bullard and Charles Evans are optimistic on growth prospects as the coronavirus comes under control , but rates will remain low for employment to return to 2019 levels .
Daily =USDcharts are bullish, with momentum studies, 5, 10 and 21 daily moving averages tracking north. The dollar index closed little changed on Wednesday, capped by 91.32, 38.2% of the September-January fall. A close above 91.32 would open the door to the 61.8% retracement at 92.62.
usd feb 4https://tmsnrt.rs/3roPZ0z
(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)
