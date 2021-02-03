BUZZ-COMMENT-Size and speed of U.S. stimulus key for the USD

Feb 4 (Reuters) - The size and speed of delivery of the upcoming U.S. stimulus package will be pivotal for financial markets and the dollar. Democrats are pushing ahead on a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan without bipartisan support , but a compromise with moderate Republicans would help heal the post-Trump U.S. divide.

Markets have priced in a fiscal package, but a full $1.9 trillion would likely see Wall Street climb and the dollar slide on safe-haven flows, if last year's price action is a guide. A smaller or delayed stimulus could disappoint markets, and see crowded USD shorts exit.

COVID-19 cases are finally falling in the U.S and the vaccination rollout has improved , but the outlook for employment is subdued . Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said the government should be "acting now - and acting big" . The Federal Reserve's James Bullard and Charles Evans are optimistic on growth prospects as the coronavirus comes under control , but rates will remain low for employment to return to 2019 levels .

Daily =USDcharts are bullish, with momentum studies, 5, 10 and 21 daily moving averages tracking north. The dollar index closed little changed on Wednesday, capped by 91.32, 38.2% of the September-January fall. A close above 91.32 would open the door to the 61.8% retracement at 92.62.

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

