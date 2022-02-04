BUZZ-COMMENT-Six straight BoE hikes could end up hurting GBP

Feb 4 (Reuters) - - Sterling might be left bruised if the Bank of England follows its first back-to-back rate rise since 2004 with further hikes at its next four meetings, should those hikes result in material damage to UK economic growth.

The fight against UK inflation is currently being prioritised by the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee - as evidenced by four of the nine MPC members unexpectedly unexpectedly voting in favour of a half-point rate increase on Thursday.

On Friday, two top BoE officials called for wage restraint to keep a grip on inflation.

There is currently a 98% chance of the BoE raising rates by another 25 basis points to 0.75% on March 17, according to Refinitiv's latest measure based on UK interest rate futures, with 1.0% and 1.25% Bank Rates fully priced for May and June respectively and a 1.5% Bank Rate close to fully priced for August. BOEWATCH

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

