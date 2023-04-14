BUZZ-COMMENT-Singapore sling may add to cocktail of woe for USD

April 14, 2023 — 04:31 am EDT

April 14 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar could weaken further if the Federal Reserve takes a leaf out of Singapore's book and leaves interest rates unchanged next month.

The famously conservative Monetary Authority of Singapore sprang a shock by leaving monetary policy unchanged on Friday, for the first time since April 2021.

Money markets currently see a 31% chance of the Fed leaving its policy rate at 4.75-5.00% on May 3, after nine consecutive hikes. FEDWATCH

Doves advocating a Fed pause next month have been heartened by this week's softer than expected U.S. CPI and PPI data.

The USD index plumbed a one-year low of 100.78 on Friday, with the greenback set for its biggest weekly fall in three months and its fifth consecutive weekly fall for the first time since mid-2020.

