BUZZ-COMMENT-Simple options thrive amid USD/JPY volatility

March 31 (Reuters) - USD/JPY has seen increased volatility amid fiscal year end flows and can continue to benefit simple option strategies regardless of FX direction in to the new fiscal year.

Buyers of USD/JPY options will pay a premium based on the options' implied volatility and take an opposing view in the spot market to neutralise directional exposure. The constant re-adjustment of that cash hedge as the spot market moves will slowly generate profits, which should more than cover that initial premium if actual volatility outperforms implied.

Implied volatility is very low across all G10 FX options as the banking crisis risk premium is priced out and with a long Easter holiday weekend approaching. However, current levels obviously won't need as much actual volatility to cover the premiums and are worth considering in those pairs where actual volatility is outperforming - like USD/JPY.

It's also worth considering recent option trade flows where the higher spot has attracted more downside USD/JPY strike buyers at cheaper levels. This could suggest simmering fears about USD/JPY setbacks and provide a hedge, especially over the April 28 Bank of Japan policy announcement which was highlighted by recent 1-month expiry price action on Thursday.

For more click on FXBUZ

USD/JPY 1-month expiry FXO implied volatilityhttps://tmsnrt.rs/40JANN2

1 and 2-week USD/JPY daily historic volatility trade above impliedhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3nDwdSs

USD/JPY 1-month expiry 25 delta risk reversalshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3TSjuas

(Richard Pace is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Richard.Pace@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.