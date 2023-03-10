BUZZ-COMMENT-Silicon valley FX contagion fears apparent in options

March 10 (Reuters) - Contagion fears from the Silicon Valley Bank news have caused the biggest hit on banking shares since 2020, weighing on broader stocks and fuelling demand for global bonds, with option premiums warning of the potential risk to foreign exchange.

Implied volatility is the FX option gauge of actual volatility expectations when setting an option premium. The higher the implied volatility, the more perceived risk of actual volatility/excessive moves and vice versa. The benchmark 1-month expiry contracts are at the fore of renewed demand on Friday, with many currency pairings taking 1-month expiry implied volatility to new recent highs.

One-month expiry EUR/USD implied volatility has posted significant gains to 9.0 Friday from 8.3 on Thursday, despite a lack of actual spot volatility in the last 24 hours. GBP/USD 1-month implied volatility has reached 10.9 from 10.1 and AUD/USD now 13.4 from 12.4. USD/JPY implied volatility was hit after Bank of Japan risk premiums were priced out when they left policy unchanged on Friday, but 1-month is clawing some of those losses back since.

