BUZZ-COMMENT-Signs that the Aussie dollar recovery could fail

Jan 22 (Reuters) - On a yield return basis, the Australian dollar should be able to extend its recovery versus the dollar, but the charts suggest the pickup from the 0.6525 Jan. 17 low may have run its course.

The daily chart is still flashing positive signals but a breach of the 200-day moving average and Ichimoku cloud top has lacked follow through. Worth noting that the 200-day average is flat-lining and loses some significance as a result.

The longer-term AUD/USD charts are of more concern with weekly and monthly action highlighting weakness and major hurdles. Last week's hammer candle offered some hope for a recovery but a climb to the 0.6636-0.6664 area could be the limit for the AUD. A Feb. 9 Ichimoku cloud twist is at 0.6636-0.6664 and a 38.2% Fibonacci level is at 0.6657.

Major resistance levels on the monthly chart and negative fourteen-month momentum point to a deeper pullback from the 0.6871 December high. A trend resistance line, drawn off the Feb. 2021 high is at 0.6838 and the monthly Ichimoku cloud base is at 0.6823.

Scope for short-term gains but the Aussie is vulnerable to a firm rejection at major resistance points.

For more click on FXBUZ

AUD/USD weekly candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/493G0mS

AUD/USD monthly Ichimoku chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3u1Hj74

AUD/USD daily Ichimoku chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/47JIvtB

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((peter.stoneham@thomsonreuters.com))

