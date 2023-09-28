BUZZ-COMMENT-Signs of EUR/USD short squeeze emerge

Sept 28 (Reuters) - EUR/USD traded higher Thursday with help from broad-based dollar sales and a drop in oil prices, leaving shorts vulnerable to a squeeze if spreads and technicals hold sway.

German-U.S. yield spreads have tightened sharply over recent sessions, eroding some of the dollar's yield advantage over the euro.

The 10-year spread US10DE10=RR is probing resistance above -170bps and trades at its tightest since Sept. 20.

Two-year yield spreads US2DE2=RR have also tightened, threatening to break structural resistance near -180bps, and an extension of this move could drive EUR/USD shorts to exit positions.

Technicals highlight risks of a squeeze as well. Daily RSI has turned up and climbed out of oversold territory. The RSI indicates short-term upward momentum may be building.

A short squeeze may not have far to run, however.

The Fed appears likely to hold rates higher for longer, which should prevent the dollar from completely losing its yield advantage.

EUR/USD remains in its down trend off July's monthly high and trades below the falling 10- and 21-DMAs as well as the key 200-DMA.

The rounding top pattern and falling RSI on monthly charts indicate longer-term risks for EUR/USD remain tilted to the downside.

For more click on FXBUZ

deus https://tmsnrt.rs/469wwFJ

eurusd https://tmsnrt.rs/3LEDQRJ

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.