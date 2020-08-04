BUZZ-COMMENT-Signs of deepening EUR/USD correction but little to worry bulls

Aug 4 (Reuters) - EUR/USD faced growing signs of a deepening correction lower from its recent rally, but little indication that this was anything more that a tactical retreat within a rising trend.

EUR/USD's bounce above 1.1800, from Monday's low, didn't last long, and the ensuing slide formed an inverted daily hammer while daily RSI turned down from overbought territory -- both indicate short-term downside risks.

However, the wider market backdrop remained EUR/USD-positive, with options investors still hedging for EUR/USD upside.

Volumes of EUR/USD calls bought were at their highest since the start of the coronavirus crisis . Those calls in combination with risk reversals EUR1MRR=FN showing vol premiums for calls exceeding those for puts highlight upside risks for EUR/USD.

Inflation expectations remained EUR/USD supportive, with euro zone 5-year/5-year inflation linked swaps EUIL5YF5Y=R consolidating March-July gains and poised to break key resistance near 1.1815/45%.

U.S. interest rates prospects also tempered EUR/USD's downside outlook, with the U.S. Treasury 10-year yield US10YT=RR hitting a near-five-month low and fed funds futures prices buoyed near recent highs.

EUR/USD dips are likely to be bought and a test near 1.2000 or possibly higher seems likely.

