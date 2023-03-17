BUZZ-COMMENT-Significant retracement leaves SEK sitting pretty

March 17 (Reuters) - An impressive turnaround in the crown's fortunes this week and despite longer-term Swedish growth concerns the SEK could cement a larger recovery following this week's significant EUR/SEK retracement.

Swedish growth data for January, released last week, surprised to the upside, and could be taken as hawkish for the Riksbank, supporting a 50-basis point rate hike in April and a further 25-basis point rise in June. However, the economy remains fragile and the outlook uncertain, but for now this uncertainty is not impeding the crown's recovery.

EUR/SEK has lifted from early Friday lows following a rise in the Swedish unemployment rate, but the move has so far been limited. Unemployment rose to 8.2% in February, according to the statistics office.

Technically, EUR/SEK has fallen below a key 50% Fibonacci level at 11.1628. The retracement point is taken off the 10.9875-11.3380. Price has also dipped below the daily Ichimoku cloud base, 11.1365. A close back inside the cloud might stall the EUR/SEK fall but on the week the market is set to retrace the bulk of last week's 11.1200 to 11.4200 gain.

EUR/SEK daily candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/40jkuqd

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

