US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Significant retracement leaves SEK sitting pretty

Credit: REUTERS/Scanpix Sweden

March 17, 2023 — 04:39 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

March 17 (Reuters) - An impressive turnaround in the crown's fortunes this week and despite longer-term Swedish growth concerns the SEK could cement a larger recovery following this week's significant EUR/SEK retracement.

Swedish growth data for January, released last week, surprised to the upside, and could be taken as hawkish for the Riksbank, supporting a 50-basis point rate hike in April and a further 25-basis point rise in June. However, the economy remains fragile and the outlook uncertain, but for now this uncertainty is not impeding the crown's recovery.

EUR/SEK has lifted from early Friday lows following a rise in the Swedish unemployment rate, but the move has so far been limited. Unemployment rose to 8.2% in February, according to the statistics office.

Technically, EUR/SEK has fallen below a key 50% Fibonacci level at 11.1628. The retracement point is taken off the 10.9875-11.3380. Price has also dipped below the daily Ichimoku cloud base, 11.1365. A close back inside the cloud might stall the EUR/SEK fall but on the week the market is set to retrace the bulk of last week's 11.1200 to 11.4200 gain.

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR/SEK daily candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/40jkuqd

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((peter.stoneham@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.