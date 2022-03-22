BUZZ-COMMENT-Shrinking yield gap, haven demand dampen yuan appeal

March 23 (Reuters) - Yuan depreciation may be setting in, and not just because Chinese FX authorities are nudging it that way with persistently above-forecast USD/CNY midpoints . The currency's appeal as a shelter from the storm may perversely limit bullishness.

Haven demand is fading as global stock markets learn to live with costlier energy, prolonged tensions with Russia, and even higher interest rates.

The yield gap between U.S. Treasuries and Chinese government bonds has shrunk rapidly, dulling the premise of holding safe yuan bonds while still earning a healthy coupon. Less than 50 basis points now separates their 10-year yields, compared with 110 just three weeks ago. While that won't send fixed-income investors fleeing, bond inflows might taper off due to the diminishing yield differential.

If inflows abate and investors rotate into higher-yielding currencies such as Malaysia's ringgit or Indonesia's rupiah, USD/CNY might catch another updraft.

Bullish cues are again forming on the daily USD/CNY chart, following the breakout above the 100-day moving average at 6.3622. With the Bollinger uptrend channel also in effect, reinforced by the Ichimoku cloud support at 6.3550, further upside looks highly likely. The near-term target is the 200-DMA at 6.4072.

(Ewen Chew is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

